Azmoun scores hat-trick for Zenit

In a match on Saturday, Azmoun scored three goals in the 17th, 22nd and 76th minutes for the blue-white-sky blues. The other goals came from Artem Dzyuba from the penalty spot on 30 minutes and Douglas Santos who scored the goal of the night on the stroke of half-time.

Zenit returned to the top of the Russian Premier Liga and are on 35 points after 17 matches.

The official website of Zenit held an interview with Azmoun after the match:

Sardar, congratulations on the win, three goals an assist and you won the penalty. It couldn’t have been much better for you could it?

I was just my job. I thank God that today everything worked out well and I’ll keep trying to do the same.

Ural seemed to have improved defensively compared to last season. But you still put five past them. Is there a reason for this performance?

The three points are more important than lots of goals for us. Today we followed the manager’s instructions and everything went to plan.

You’ve missed quite a number of matches and there are three more until the winter break. How do you feel before Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League?

The month out was very difficult for me, it was not easy to miss all these matches and not be playing. I am slowly getting my form back and a forward's job is to score goals, so I will try to keep doing as today and not let the team down

Are you taking the match ball? it’s almost gold!

It’s yellow! And yes I'll take it home.

