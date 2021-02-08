Shahab Zahedi officially joins FC Zorya

Zorya announced the new acquisition on its official website without pointing to the fee of the contract, however, earlier reports indicate that Zorya has paid around $360,000 for the transfer.

The deal was signed after the 25-year-old striker successfully passed the medical tests.

Zahedi scored 8 goals for Olimpik Donetsk in 11 matches of this season, becoming a top scorer in the Ukrainian Premier League. Olimpik Donetsk coach Ihor Klymovskyi described Zahedi’s transfer as a ‘big loss’ for the team.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, another Iranian forward, also plays for Zorya.

The team stands fourth in the Ukrainian Premier League with 20 points from 12 matches.

