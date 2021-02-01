2nd blast in Kabul killed, wounded three people

Security sources announced the second explosion occurred in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan on Monday, Atlas news reported.

Ferdows Faramarz, Spokesman for Kabul Police Command said that the incident took place in Seventh Security District of Kabul city due to the explosion of a magnetic mine on the way of Afghan military forces.

In this incident, a military force and a civilian were killed and another person was injured, he added.

No group or individual has yet claimed responsibility for today's blasts in Kabul.

Meanwhile, the second round of Afghan government's peace talks with Taliban began in Qatari capital Doha on January 7, 2021. However, the negotiating teams have not issued any statement on the progress of these negotiations.

The US-led coalition attacked Afghanistan and Iraq in 2001 and 2003 under the false pretext of fighting against terrorism, the aggression that resulted in nothing but increased violence and unrest in the two countries.

