Feb 1, 2021, 9:17 AM

Rouhani, cabinet renew allegiance to Imam Khomeini's ideals

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – President Rouhani and members of the Council of Ministers renewed allegiance to the high ideals of the Late Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini at his mausoleum.

In the event that took place on Monday morning with the Custodian of Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum Hojatoleslam val-Moslemin Seyyed Hassan Khomeini taking part, President Hassan Rouhani paid tribute to the Late Founder of the Islamic Revolution by placing a bouquet of flowers on his grave.

The visit comes on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the return of Imam Khomeini from exile, which mark the run-up to the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the toppling of the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

President Rouhani is delivering a speech, the details of which will be published later.

