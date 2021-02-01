Rouhani, cabinet renew allegiance to Imam Khomeini's ideals

In the event that took place on Monday morning with the Custodian of Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum Hojatoleslam val-Moslemin Seyyed Hassan Khomeini taking part, President Hassan Rouhani paid tribute to the Late Founder of the Islamic Revolution by placing a bouquet of flowers on his grave.

The visit comes on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the return of Imam Khomeini from exile, which mark the run-up to the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the toppling of the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

President Rouhani is delivering a speech, the details of which will be published later.

