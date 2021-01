TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) - Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in Tehran on Sunday to pay tribute to the founder of the Islamic Revolution, on the 42nd anniversary of his return from exile.

The Leader also visited Golzar-e Shohada Cemetery, where the bodies of thousands of those martyred by the Pahlavi dynasty during the Revolution are buried.