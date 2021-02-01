1979 Islamic Revolution revealed Iran’s soft power to world

Rouhani, and his administration members, visited Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum on Monday to renew allegiance with the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution. The visit was made on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the return of Imam Khomeini from exile, which marks the run-up to the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the toppling of the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

Delivering a speech during the visit, the president said, “Imam Khomeini was well aware that soft power would prevail over hard power; therefore, he chose soft power” to overcome the hegemonies of the Pahlavi dynasty in 1979.

Rouhani referred to the return of Imam Khomeini to Iran after 14 years, saying, “February 1, 1979, was the day when Imam Khomeini showed the power of social capital to the world.”

Despite all the pressures of that time, it was the Iranian nation’s support and unity that overcame the hegemonic powers, the president added.

“February 1, in fact, is the charter of our [motto of being] Islamic and Republic.”

