Imam Khomeini revived honor of world Muslims: Ghalibaf

The representatives of the Iranian Parliament visited Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum on Monday to renew allegiance with the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution.

During the visit, Ghalibaf congratulated the “Iranian nation, as well as all freedom-seekers, justice-seekers and right-seekers of the world and the great families of the Revolution's martyrs” on the 42nd anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s return from exile which was a run-up to the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The speaker said Imam Khomeini was able to revive Islam and the dignity of the Muslims of the world through the revolution, adding, “Imam stood against the evil Pahlavi regime, and the oppressive global arrogance and fought against them and achieved a great victory.”

Stressing that the key to development and achieving victory against the enemies is to sticking to Imam Khomeini’s path, Ghalibaf said, "Today, wherever we have a problem, it is rooted in distancing ourselves from the thoughts and school of the Imam, and returning to the path and school of the Imam is the path to success for each of us.”

“A revolutionary figure is the one who takes steps to solve people's problems."

In this regard, he urged the lawmakers to do their best to “serve the people and implement the instructions of the Leader, which are the way forward for the country.”

“This should be our goal, and we should move in the path of progress and justice,” Ghalibaf concluded.

