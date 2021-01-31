  1. Iran
Iran registers 6,268 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths on Sunday

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,268 COVID-19 infections and 70 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,417,999 with the death toll standing at 57,959.

According to Lari, 3,932 patients are in critical condition while 1,210,051 patients have recovered.

So far, more than 9.28 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 103 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2.31 million and recoveries amounting to 74.86 million.

