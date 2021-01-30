Iran recent nuclear moves ‘not a violation of JCPOA'

Speaking in an interview with Spanish TV Network on Sat., Ghashghavi noted that the measures taken by Iran over its nuclear program one year after former President Trump withdrew US from JCPOA is based on exerting its rights under Paragraphs 26 and 36 of JCPOA and is not a violation of JCPOA commitments.

Asked about Iran’s expectation of new US administration, he stated, “Basically, the United States withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and also from UNSCR 2231 and it (US) should return to JCPOA and compensates for the damages incurred to Iran as a result of its negative performance.”

In response to a question on the way of Iran’s taking of revenge on the assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, Ghashghavi reiterated, “The sentiment of Iranian people following this terrorist act is exactly the same as that of the Spanish people after Madrid Railway terrorist attack in 2004 or after the Eta terrorist attacks.”

The promise of taking revenge is not a political decision, but in fact the will of Iranian people, he continued.

Turning to the situation of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Iran, he stated, “According to the statistics of World Health Organization (WHO), Islamic Republic of Iran showed excellent and successful performance in the fight against coronavirus despite tough and unjust sanctions imposed against the country.”

Currently, three Iranian companies are producing COVID-19 vaccine independently or in cooperation with some other countries, he added.

