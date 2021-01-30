‘Technical problem’ cause of siren sound in Tehran

According to Hamid-Reza Goudarzi, the deputy governor of Tehran province for security issues, the sound system in a government office building in Azmayesh complex, Marzdaran district, had technical problems and this was the cause of the alarm being heard in the west of Tehran.

He noted that following heavy rainfalls in the near areas, water leaked into a facility and activated the alarm.

“The system has been turned off and there is no security problem in Tehran and people need not worry,” he said.

Amir-Hossein Yazdan-Panah, the director of crisis management for Tehran province, also confirmed the report and said water leakage into a facility activated the alarm and there is nothing to worry about.

In the early hours of Saturday, some citizens from the west of Tehran reported hearing a loud alarm for minutes. The alarm was heard in several districts in a large area west of Tehran.

At the same time, some rumors were circulated by foreign media, trying to link the siren sound to disruption on a Turkish Airline flight from Istanbul to Tehran and the changing of course to Baku.

Imam Khomeini International Airport announced that the reason for the airliner's change of path was terrible weather and after the weather stabilizes the plane will return to Tehran.

