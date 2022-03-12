PMU thwarts ISIL attempt to infiltrate Iraq's Al Anbar prov.

ISIL takfiri elements were trying to enter Anbar province in western Iraq but their plots were failed due to the timely operation of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces.

According to Iraqi sources, the terrorists used motorbikes and some roadside bombs to attack the Akashat region in the western part of Anbar province.

Sources close to the Hashd al-Sha’abi organization said that the operation was carried out through observing the movement of ISIL terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Al-Anbar operations command announced that the movement of ISIL elements in the east of Fallujah city was also neutralized.

