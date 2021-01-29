US trying to infiltrate into Iraqi military system: Official

Hamed Abbas Representative of Al-Fatah Parliamentary Alliance in Iraq said that the United States is removing any nationalist and non-aligned figures from important Iraqi institutions, Al-Maloumah reported.

He reiterated that the United States is trying to infiltrate into Iraqi military apparatus.

There are political and foreign plans to remove nationalist and security figures from important positions in Iraq, Abas continued.

Abbas stated that the United States stands up against anyone who does not feel part of the Washington Embassy in Baghdad and will do its utmost effort to impose its policies on Iraqi military commanders.

