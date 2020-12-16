7 Iranians enter final stage of World Junior Chess C'ship

World Junior Chess Championship was held from 11 to 13 December 2020.

Due to the Corona pandemic, it was held online and at the continental level to determine the winners of each region for the final stage.

The overall results of these competitions were officially announced yesterday by the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

Iranian chess players Sina Movahed and Melika Mohammadi grabbed gold medals, Amirreza Pouragha Bala managed to attain a silver medal, Sahar Masoumi, Bardia Daneshvar, and Mehdi Gholami also won bronze medals.

Accordingly, in addition to Iran's six medalists, FIDE also awarded Maedeh Yousefian a quota to participate in the final stage of the world championships.

Thus, 7 Iranian chess players will participate in the final stage of these competitions which will start this coming Saturday and will last for three days.

