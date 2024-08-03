Shooter Rostamian makes history in 2024 Olympics

Rostamian came third in the women’s 25m pistol qualification and will compete in the final, which will be played on Saturday.

The Iranian female managed a combined total of 588-18x.

Hungary’s Veronika Major came first with 592-27x, followed by Indian Manu Bhaker with 590-24x.

“It was a difficult competition since the Olympics brought the world’s best shooters together in Paris. I will do my best to win a medal on Saturday and need the Iranian people to pray for me,” Rostamian said.

AMK/TT