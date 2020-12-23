Iran ranks 3rd in World Junior Chess C'ship

Hosted by Georgia, the final of the World Junior Chess Championship was held online on 22 December.

The competition was held at the continental level to determine the winners of each region in the final.

Headed by Mehrdad Ardeshi the head coach of the Iranian national team, 7 Iranian junior Chess players, who took part in this international competition, shone among 1380 participants from 114 countries around the world.

In this competition, Iran stood at 3rd place, while the US and India ranked first and second respectively.

Sina Movahedan won the gold medal and Amir Reza Pour-Agha Bala managed to attain a silver.

