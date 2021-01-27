Taliban leaders determined to fight US: Shamkhani

"In today's meeting with the #Taliban political delegation: I found the leaders of this group determined to fight the United States," he said.

"Someone who has been under US torture at #Guantanamo for 13 years, has not given up fighting the #UnitedStates in the region."

Taliban political delegation headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who arrived in Tehran yesterday, met and held talks withShamkhani on Wednesday.

Referring to the history of the US incitement to war in the region, Shamkhani said, "The United States does not seek peace and security in Afghanistan. The US strategy is the continuation of war and bloodshed between the various factions of Afghanistan."

"The United States is pursuing peace talks with the aim of creating a stalemate in the negotiations between the various Afghan parties to blame them for insecurity and instability," he added.

Stating that Iran will never recognize the group that wants to rule Afghanistan through war, Shamkhani stressed the need for the participation of all ethnic groups in determining the fate of Afghanistan in a completely peaceful process.

