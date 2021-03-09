Iran, US may develop synchronized steps to recover JCPOA

Russian Foreign Minister said the remarks said on Tuesday during a joint press conference with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, TASS reported.

"In order to resolve this immediate challenge, we find it rather possible to develop synchronized, simultaneous, stage-by-stage steps that must be taken by the Iranians and the US. Because right now, if we stick to discussing who should be first to return to their obligations, the negotiations may last forever," Lavrov said.

Moscow welcomes Washington’s intent to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We welcome the Joe Biden Administration’s decision to return to the JCPoA. This decision has not been implemented yet, because, as far as I understand, a process is still underway to contemplate how to do that," he said.

RHM/TASS