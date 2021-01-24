US seeking diplomatic solution to dispute with Tehran: amb.

As the Alsumaria TV network reported on Sunday, Matthew H. Tueller, the American ambassador to Iraq made the comments in his meeting with the Iraqi Interior Minister and current National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji.

According to a statement released by the office of al-Araji, the US ambassador said that his country's different stances with Iran still exist, claiming that Washington is working to resolve them through diplomatic means and that a diplomatic solution requires extensive efforts.

The American envoy's remarks came while the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that Iran is not interested in direct contact with the US, and the JCPOA is the right format that the talks should take place in.

