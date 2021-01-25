Enemies failed to cut off Iran’s oil exports: Zanganeh

Speaking in an exclusive interview with “Almasirah” on Sunday, he said that enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran were unable to reach Iran’s oil export volume to “zero level’.

He pointed to the manufacturing oil equipment and parts and added that the Islamic Republic of Iran manufactures 80 percent of its fixed oil equipment in the country, no need to import equipment from other countries.

Relying upon domestic capabilities and potentials, giant steps have been taken in order to frustrate and foil unilateral and unjust US sanctions imposed against the country, Zanganeh reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the oil minister pointed to the high capability and potential of knowledge-based firms and stated, “It is hoped that the Islamic Republic of Iran would be able to attain self-sufficiency in the sector of manufacturing gas turbines and oil pumping devices thanks to the high potential of domestic knowledge-based companies.”

Former President Donald Trump withdrew US from Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, in May 2018 and imposed tough sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran for cutting off its oil export to ‘zero level’ but all the malicious objectives were frustrated.

