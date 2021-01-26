Qatar FM spox hails supports of Iran, Turkey

Lolwah Rashid Mohammed Al-Khater, in an interview with al-Meydan news, discussed her country's recent agreement with the Saudi government and the countries of Bahrain, the UAE, and Egypt at the Al-Oula summit in Saudi Arabia.

"Qatar's relations with Iran and Turkey are excellent and we appreciate those who stood by us during the crisis and the siege of Qatar, and this is something that everyone knows about," she said.

"Following the signing of the peace agreement on January 5th, Arab and Western media reported that the agreement may affect Qatar's relations with Turkey and Iran, but the Turkish and Iranian Foreign Ministries were the first who welcomed the agreement," she said, "Ankara announced its readiness to expand co-operation among members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council."

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining the peace agreement, he called it a "strategic" move, saying that the crisis with the neighbors has no good but is a big loss to everyone.

