Xi warns US of forming alliance with Europe against Beijing

In a virtual speech to the World Economic Forum (WEF), Chinese president warned that any attempt to remove China from world trade and technology networks would pose a Cold War risk.

President Joe Biden, who recently took office as 46th president of the United States, has called for a coalition of his country's allies to counter China's economic model.

"Forming small groups or starting new Cold Wars in the world, threatening, using intimidation and trying to eliminate others, resorting to dispersal and sabotage or sanctions, if not lead the world into conflict, will lead to division," Chinese president added.

“History and facts have repeatedly reminded us that if we take the path of conflict - whether it is a cold war or a warm war, a trade war or a technology war - interests of all countries and well-being of their people will be harmed," he continued.

China has put some precautionary and pre-emptive measures on the agenda to prevent a US-European alliance against Beijing. A comprehensive investment agreement, reached last month between China and the European Union, will allow European countries unprecedented access to the Chinese market.

Shortly after Joe Biden's victory, the European Union proposed a coalition between the two countries in the Atlantic to confront China in the field of communication technologies.

China opposed the move, saying "the fruit of technology should benefit humanity, not become a tool to limit and suppress the development of other countries."

