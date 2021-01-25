  1. Sports
Jan 25, 2021, 3:17 PM

AFC cancels U-16, U-16 championship tournaments due to COVID

AFC cancels U-16, U-16 championship tournaments due to COVID

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – The Coronavirus pandemic has forced the Asian football body to cancel its age-category tournaments.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has canceled the 2020 edition of the AFC U-16 and the U-19 Championships which were scheduled to be held in Bahrain and Uzbekistan, the official website of the Confederation reported.

The Asian football body reluctantly arrived at the decision to cancel the tournaments after taking into consideration the uncertainty and risks in view of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The next editions of both competitions will be allocated to the same hosts in 2023. Uzbekistan will host the AFC U-20 Asian Cup and Bahrain will host the AFC U-17 tournament.

MR/PR

News Code 169008

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News