Jun 12, 2023, 10:15 AM

Uruguay dominate Italy to win first U-20 World Cup

TEHRAN, Jun 12 (MNA) – Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 to win their first U-20 World Cup title at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Argentina.

Luciano Rodriguez scored the winning goal in the 86th minute with a header from close range, giving Uruguay a much-deserved victory after dominating the entire match against Italy on Sunday, AP reported.

More than 40,000 people, mostly cheering for Uruguay, attended the match at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Argentina.

Italy's Cesare Casadei, the top tournament's top scorer with seven goals, had a disappointing performance in the final.

Uruguay lost the final of the tournament in 1997 and 2013. Brazil was the last winner from South America in 2011.

