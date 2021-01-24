Iran's Lak wins best AFC Champions League Player of 2020

The 30-year-old shot-stopper resoundingly won the award, which recognizes the best performer in the 2020 AFC Champions League season, based on votes from a combination of fans and independent experts.

Lak prevailed ahead of Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder Yoon Bit-garam, who finished second having received the official award for the competition’s Most Valuable Player following the final in Doha on December 19.

Best AFC Champions League Player of 2020 candidates were:

Yoon Bit-garam - Ulsan Hyundai.

Renato Augusto - Beijing FC.

Jaloliddin Masharipov - Pakhtakor.

Junior Negrao - Ulsan Hyundai.

Abderrazak Hamdallah - Al Nassr.

Kyogo Furuhashi - Vissel Kobe.

Sultan Al Ghannam - Al Nassr.

Hamed Lak - Persepolis.

