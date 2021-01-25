'Magralen' receives 3 nominations at Lift-Off Film Fest

The Iranian short film Magralen directed and produced by Maryam Zarei and written by Payam Saeedi was nominated for the annual award of the International Lift-Off Film Festival in three categories of Best Director, Cinematography, and Actors.

"Megralen", as Zarei's first filmmaking experience, participated in the 11th Toronto LIFT-OFF FILM FESTIVAL and won the Best Film Award at this cinematic event.

This film has competed in the competition section of prestigious international film festivals such as Berlin International Film Festival, Gimli Film Festival, Malta short Film Festival, Odense International Film Festival, and etc.

The short film "Magrallen" tells the story of a family living in a car cemetery. The little girl of the family, who is blind, together with her older brother, have built a car for themselves where they spend their days. An accident disrupts the shaky order of the family.

Being hosted by London, Sydney, Manchester, Melbourne, Amsterdam, Berlin, Toronto, Tokyo, Paris, New York, and Los Angeles, the Lift-Off Global Network will hold its closing ceremony on January 29, 2021.

RHM/5130421