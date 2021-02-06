Iranian short film ‘Breach’ goes to Spanish festival

Written by Masoud Hasheminejad and directed by Shahab Hosseinpour, the 19-minute fiction tells the story of a young couple who move to a sinister house and experience strange, supernatural events.

The film casts Sara Tavakoli, Mohammad Ali Mohammadi, Farshid Naseri, Parasto Ghaed Rahmat, Niloufar Rad, Amir Hossein Blouri, Hassan Babaei, Sobhan Sohrab and Roza Danazadeh.

This is the first international experience of ‘Breach’.

The 2021 edition of the Spanish festival will be held in late February online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

