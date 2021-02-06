  1. Culture
Feb 6, 2021, 11:51 AM

Iranian short film ‘Breach’ goes to Spanish festival

Iranian short film ‘Breach’ goes to Spanish festival

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Breach’ has been accepted into the 2021 edition of Around the World in 20 Shorts in Spain.

Written by Masoud Hasheminejad and directed by Shahab Hosseinpour, the 19-minute fiction tells the story of a young couple who move to a sinister house and experience strange, supernatural events.

The film casts Sara Tavakoli, Mohammad Ali Mohammadi, Farshid Naseri, Parasto Ghaed Rahmat, Niloufar Rad, Amir Hossein Blouri, Hassan Babaei, Sobhan Sohrab and Roza Danazadeh.

This is the first international experience of ‘Breach’.

The 2021 edition of the Spanish festival will be held in late February online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MR5140068

News Code 169563

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News