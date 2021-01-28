  1. Culture
‘The Doll’ to vie at US, Italian film festivals

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘The Doll’ directed by Nasrin Gol-Reyhan is slated to vie at two international film festivals in Italy and the US.

Directed by Nasrin Gol-Reyhan, 'The Doll' will compete at California Independent Film Festival (CAIFF) in the US and the Cefalù Film Festival in Italy.

Roza Beheshtian, Sahar Abdollahi, Mohammad-Javad Asadi and Nabi Minaee are the main cast of the film.

Launched in 1997, the California Independent Film Festival (CAIFF) is one of the most successful and fastest-growing film festivals in California.

The festival provides visitors with an opportunity to see world-class films, meet filmmakers from around the world, international celebrities and build exposure for CAIFF corporate sponsors. 

‘The Doll’ is also to be screened at the Cefalù Film Festival in Italy.

