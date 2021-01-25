Foreign directors send messages to Tehran Short FilmFest.

Savvas Stavrou, the director of "A Jar of Nuts" from Cyprus said: Stavro" from Cyprus, who is participating in the "International Competition" section of the festival said, "My film based on a book by the Greek author Anthony Samarakis. I read this story when I was fourteen and I fell in love with it from then on. The film is inspired by the cinematic atmosphere of French director Jean-Pierre Joune."

He also said that the atmosphere of " A Jar of Nuts " is a bit sad while it is fun and it is closely related to the world we live in today, where people are forced to stay in their homes due to social distance. I hope the audience enjoys watching this movie.

"Khizuz Marie Lazcano" and "Josu و Venero" from Spain, who are participating in the "International Competition" section the festival with the short documentary "Arctic", also expressed hope that they could watch their film along with other people in the festival in Tehran.

"But in any case, we are very happy with this choice and that our film will be screened alongside other films," they added.

The two young filmmakers continued: "The idea of this film was formed very simply in our minds; How we can better understand and relate to the landscapes and geography of our environment. What are the sights of the Arctic and what are the sights that exist in our country or cities. The idea of this film is about a deeper understanding and the latent sense that these scenes have in themselves; In short, we tried to look at this issue from a scientific, purely artistic and emotional point of view, so that we could reach the understanding that I said." "Because scenes are not the only things we see and they have a whole lot of story behind them, and this short film tries to discover and illustrate these untold stories using artistic and creative mental tools."

Chen Yuan, the director of "Before the Storm" from China, who is participating in the "International Competition" section of the festival said: "The story is taken from my childhood memories, in which I tried to share it with my audience in the language of cinema. In this film, the main character of the story seeks refuge, not only from the storm that is happening in the real world; Rather, it is from the storm that breaks his heart ... The struggles that the main character is involved in are very personal and at the same time, very global and we are all involved in it in different ways."

"The filmmakers are all from the younger generation of Chinese filmmakers, and we're trying to bring you another experience of Chinese cinema," he said, adding that, "So please watch our movie and I hope you enjoy it."

Henning Backhaus, the director of the "The Best Orchestra in the World", from Austria, said: "I was a student of Michael Hanke, a well-known Austrian-French director, and I have learned important things from him,"

Anthony Nti, the director of "DA YIE (Good Night)" from Ghana also Director of "Good Night" from Kazakhstan expressed satisfaction that their works have been selected to be displayed in the festival.

Susan Béjar, the director of "Distances" from Spain said: "It's a great honour for me and the crew of this film for participating in this festival."

"This story is able to break boundaries and has been able to connect with audiences from different cultures around the world; It is very encouraging for us. The film has a captivating story, a story that has a simple beginning and the viewer thinks that it takes him to a pleasant point and where he does not expect it at all, he realizes that the train is moving in another direction."

Regarding the message of "Distances", she said, "Some people think that this film tries to show the social problems of the mentally-ill persons; But what I was trying to show was that in such situations, when you replace love in your life, you can change everything. I hope you enjoy watching this movie and I also hope that we have the chance to watch this movie together one day after the end of the coronavirus epidemic."

Anton Sazonov, the director of "Leave of Absence" from Russia said: "I'm very sorry that I have not this chance to come to Iran and watch the film decides you, but I wanted to thank you and I hope you enjoy watching the film."

"I have studied filmmaking at Grasmov University of the Arts," said Valentin Titrov of Russia, who is attending the event with the animated short film Metro.

"My film is about a bird that flies between the underground palaces of Moscow. I hope you enjoy watching it.

"I am very happy to be able to introduce the film 'Reasons' to you," said Simon Roczynski from Poland, who is in the competition section of the cinematic event with the animated short film "Reasons".

"This is my first film at Woolge Film School. "Reason" narrates the life of a mother and child who in the 21st century in dealing with an old woman who has been accused of witchcraft by the people of the same city and …"

Presided by Sadeq Mousavi, the event which is currently underway in physical and online formats in Iran Mall cinema hall will be wrapped up on Jan 24.

In this year edition, over 4,986 foreign and 1,700 Iranian short films were submitted to different sections of the festival.

In the meantime, 146 Iranian films are competing in the national sections of the event which include feature, documentary, experimental and animation.

ZZ/PR