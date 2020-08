‘Funfair’ to vie at five international film festivals

The Iranian film has been accepted into Brazil’s São Paulo International Short Film Festival, Italy’s Sedicicorto International Film Festival, Spain’s ANIFF Active Nonviolence International Film Festival, and Romania’s Anonimul International Independent Film Festival.

'Funfair' is a short film about members of a family who risk their lives to earn more money in order to escape a life of destitution.

The film won a special jury award at Palm Springs International Film Festival in the US in June.

The Iranian short has also been accepted into Tabor Film Festival (Croatia), Herat International Women's Film Festival (Afghanistan), Bali International Film Festival (Indonesia), Figari Film Festival (Italy), Corti da Sogni (Italy), SorsiCorti (Italy), Fastnet Film Festival (Ireland) and Krakow Film Festival Market (Poland).

Most of these festivals will be held online and with delays due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2020, ‘Funfair’ has taken part in several international events, including the 29th Palencia International Films Festival in Spain, the 24th REGARD – Saguenay International Short Film Festival in Canada, the 15th Geneva International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Switzerland, and the 15th ÉCU – The European Independent Film Festival in France.

‘Funfair’ has been qualified for Oscar 2021 after winning the best short film award at the 32nd edition of the Foyle Film Festival in Derry, Northern Ireland.

The film's other achievements include a Special Mention for Best Screenplay at 'Court en Scène' Film Festival in France, a Special Mention for Best Foreign Film at Winchester Film Festival in the UK, and the 'Good Fylm Best Short Award' at the 18th edition of Cornwall Film Festival in the UK.

MR4993370