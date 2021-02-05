Iran aims to expand economic relations with Azerbaijan: envoy

The Iranian Ambassador to Baku Seyyed Abbass Mousavi made the remarks in a ceremony held recently in Baku to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

“The common cultural, religious, historical, brotherly and friendly links between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are permanent and eternal, and the very sincere relationships between the officials of the two countries are a strong support for cooperation between the two countries,” Mousavi said addressing the event.

He stated that "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the Republic of Azerbaijan and has never refrained its full support from the Republic of Azerbaijan."

The ambassador added, "The expansion of relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan has been one of the priorities of Tehran's foreign policy after the country's independence, and the exchanges of visits of presidents and other high-ranking officials of the two countries have given significant incentive to the development of relations in many areas."

Mousavi also pointed out that "The Republic of Azerbaijan is the first and last destination of the recent regional visits of the Islamic Republic of Iran officials, and as President Ilham Aliyev said before, the borders of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are friendly borders and we believe that the revival of these borders can create new cooperation projects for the relations between the two countries.”

KI/IRN84211655