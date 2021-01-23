Iran FM to embark on Eurasian tour

Khatibzadeh on Saturday announced the visit of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the head of a delegation to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey on Monday, saying that Zarif is scheduled to meet and hold talks with his counterparts and other officials of these countries.

He called bilateral issues, the latest developments in the Caucasus, ongoing projects and discussing areas for the spread of peace and stability in the region among the goals of the visit.

Earlier, Mohammad Javad Zarif had announced his visit to these countries.

"I plan to travel to the Caucasus and Russia. I usually do not announce, but I think the dates of trips to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia and Georgia have been set," said Zarif.

"I intend to travel to countries that can work together to help the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis and the situation of peace and stability in the region," Iranian FM noted.

ZZ/FNA13991104000333