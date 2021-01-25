Improvised explosive device targets west of Baghdad

According to Arabic-language Al-Sumaria TV, the IED, which exploded on Sunday night, resulted in material damage to a number of shops in the neighborhood and had no casualties.

No further information about the incident has been revealed yet.

Baghdad has become a scene of terrorist bombings in the past months.

Two assailants detonated their explosive vests inside a market in Baghdad’s Tayaran Square on Thursday, killing at least 32 people and wounding over 100 others. The terrorist bombings were the deadliest attack to target the city in three years.

The ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the heinous attack.

MNA/FNA13991105001084