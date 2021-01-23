Baghdad terror attack revealing US policy 'not' changed

Issuing a statement, the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening condemned the recent terrorist attack in Iraq, saying that such bloody events carry a variety of messages, one of which is that the US policies and goals in the West Asian region never changes.

Here is the text of the statement:

Today, as the expulsion of the occupying forces from Iraq has become a public demand, proxy mercenaries and terrorist criminals are clearly playing the role of infantry in creating war, division, insecurity, fear, and terror in Iraq.

The United States has always pursued its sinister plans of exploiting, murder, plunder, and weakening the regional countries.

The battle waged by the United States, Zionist Regime, and Arab reactionary regimes in the region is a large-scale war using the tools of economic sanctions and terrorism, political bribery, crime, and murder.

Now, a year after the martyrdom of the leaders of the Resistance Front, the United States, and the Zionist Regime have once again resorted to creating terror in the region under the guise of ISIL terrorists.

Self-confidence and belief in divine promises, patience, piety, and faith in God in the fight against the arrogant powers and criminals as well as unity is the only way for the victory of conscious and awake nations so as to end the American occupation in the region.

RHM/5128024