Jan 23, 2021, 10:28 PM

Protesters hold rally in central Paris over job cuts

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Protesters have reportedly gathered in Paris on Saturday with a number of social demands and calls against job cuts.

Several French trade unions, including the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), called for holding the protest, Sputnik News reported.

The demonstrators, among them supporters of the Yellow Vest movement, first gathered near the National Assembly building and then marched toward the headquarters of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF).

​Jean-Luc Melenchon, who leads the far-left France Unbowed party, addressed the crowd.

A large number of police officers were mobilized to ensure security during the demonstration, which so far has been taking place without any incidents.

