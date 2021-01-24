Iran, Armenia to increase economic cooperation

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) noted that Iran and Armenia will increase their trade volume based on the agreements reached between the two countries.

Armed Forces' authoriy cause of enemy's despair: cmdr.

Iran's Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said the forces' authority has made the enemy hopeless in breaking out a hard war against Iran.

Goods transit via Iran's Bileh Savar on rise

Around 155,000 tons of goods were transited via Bileh Savar customs point in the northwestern Ardabil province during the ten calendar months to Jan. 21, indicating a 25% growth compared with the similar period of last year.

Iran not interested in direct contact with US

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran is not interested in direct contact with the US, and the JCPOA is the right format that the talks should take place in.

Iran COVID-19 update: 69 deaths, 6,207 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,207 COVID-19 infections and 69 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran FM to embark on Eurasian tour

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced the Foreign Minister's visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation, Armenia, Georgia, and Turkey on Monday.

Iraq resumes Iran flights after easing COVID restrictions

Iraqi Airways Company announced on Saturday the resumption of flights to and from Iran after a short halt due to coronavirus concerns, according to local media.

Brokergae offices founded to boost knowledge-based exports

The Center for Intl. Science and Tech. Interactions affiliated with Vice Presidency for Science and Technology announced 28 brokerage offices have been established to boost exports of knowledge-based companies to the world.

