Zionists making sinister decisions against regional nations

Yousef Al-Hasayneh, a member of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement pointed recent threats by Israeli officials against the Gaza Strip, Al-Ahad news reported.

Recent threats by Israeli officials to Gaza Strip or Lebanon indicate that they are making sinister decisions against Palestinian people and also nations of the region, he added.

The senior member of Islamic Jihad Movement added that everyone saw well that the Chief of General Staff of the Zionist regime threatened that in any future war with Gaza or southern Lebanon, the Zionists would target the residential areas.

The world ignores Israel's actions and threats against nations of the region. The Zionists also commit many crimes and aggressions with the support of some other countries, he noted.

MA/5134911