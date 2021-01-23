  1. Politics
Jan 23, 2021, 8:25 AM

US military base near Baghdad airport hit by rocket: report

US military base near Baghdad airport hit by rocket: report

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – News sources report a rocket attack on a US military base near Baghdad airport, Iraq.

Al Arabiya correspondent in Baghdad reported a rocket attack around Baghdad International Airport.

Saberin News also reported a rocket attack on Victoria Military Base near Baghdad International Airport.

The source also reported that after the attack, the US planes were continuously flying over the Iraqi capital.

Saberin News added that the C-Ram‌ air defense system failed in the face of this rocket attack.

One of the Victoria Base barracks was reportedly targeted in the rocket attack.

Al Arabiya reported that at least three rockets hit the area around the Airport.

ZZ/FNA13991104000031

News Code 168867

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News