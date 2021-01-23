US military base near Baghdad airport hit by rocket: report

Al Arabiya correspondent in Baghdad reported a rocket attack around Baghdad International Airport.

Saberin News also reported a rocket attack on Victoria Military Base near Baghdad International Airport.

The source also reported that after the attack, the US planes were continuously flying over the Iraqi capital.

Saberin News added that the C-Ram‌ air defense system failed in the face of this rocket attack.

One of the Victoria Base barracks was reportedly targeted in the rocket attack.

Al Arabiya reported that at least three rockets hit the area around the Airport.

ZZ/FNA13991104000031