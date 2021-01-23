  1. Politics
Jan 23, 2021, 2:20 PM

Saudis say hostile missile destroyed over Riyadh (+VIDEO)

Saudis say hostile missile destroyed over Riyadh (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – The Saudi coalition claimed to have destroyed a hostile target in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The Saudi coalition claimed today that a hostile target had been destroyed over Riyadh.

Some news sources reported the sound of an explosion in Riyadh, and moments later, the Saudi coalition claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a hostile target over Riyadh.

Some Saudi sources claimed that Yemeni Ansarullah fired a missile at Riyadh. The claim comes as the Yemeni army and popular committees have not yet responded to the reports.

Saudi sources also reported that after the announcement of the missile interception, several Indian planes changed their route to Dammam Airport in the east of Saudi Arabia and the operation of Riyadh Airport was suspended.

Moments later, Saudi television claimed that a Yemeni Ansarullah missile fired at Riyadh had been intercepted.

ZZ/FNA13991104000389

News Code 168901

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News