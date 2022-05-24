Drone hits US base near Baghdad airport (+VIDEO)

Media sources reported on Tuesday that several explosions were heard at the US Victoria base near Baghdad International Airport.

According to Iraqi sources, alarm systems sounded after the Victoria base was targeted and the drone was shot down.

The sources also reported that the wreckage of the drone was found around Baghdad airport.

According to the reports, after the attack, the US planes were continuously flying over the airport.

No further details have been released.

RHM/5497806/IRN84765220