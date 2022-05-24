  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 24, 2022, 10:45 AM

Drone hits US base near Baghdad airport (+VIDEO)

Drone hits US base near Baghdad airport (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Media sources reported on Tuesday morning that a US military base near Baghdad airport, Iraq was targeted by a drone.

Media sources reported on Tuesday that several explosions were heard at the US Victoria base near Baghdad International Airport.

According to Iraqi sources, alarm systems sounded after the Victoria base was targeted and the drone was shot down.

The sources also reported that the wreckage of the drone was found around Baghdad airport.

According to the reports, after the attack, the US planes were continuously flying over the airport.

No further details have been released.

RHM/5497806/IRN84765220

News Code 187124
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187124/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News