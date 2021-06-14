US military base near Baghdad airport hit by drones: report

The US Victory base is situated at a distance of around 5km in the airfields of Baghdad International Airport.

The attacks were carried out by UAVs, targeting runways of military cargo aircraft, Sabereen News reported.

According to the report, the attacks took place this morning, and US defense systems were unable to repel the attacks.

A security source told Shafaq News that the attack was carried out by a drone, during which a military base at Baghdad International Airport was targeted.

The source emphasized that the attacks did not cause any casualties.

RHM/FNA14000324000221