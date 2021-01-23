10 civilians killed, wounded in a terrorist attack in Aleppo

The attack also inflicted heavy financial damages to the people’s homes, public and private property and infrastructures, Syria’s Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to the report, terrorist groups based in Afrin and Azaz areas frequently target the city of Tal Rafat with artillery and rockets, killing and injuring a number of residents.

In the same direction, US terrorist forces transferred a convoy of 16 weapons, military and logistical equipment to its illegal bases in a square in northern Deir ez-Zor.

The cargo entered Syria through Al-Waleed illegal border crossing with northern Iraq with the aim of strengthening illegal bases in the region.

MA/5129069