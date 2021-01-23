Israeli aggression on Hama 'violation of Syrian sovereignty'

The ministry called on the UN and Human Rights Council to assume their responsibilities in condemning those aggressions, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

“Israel committed a new aggression on the Syrian Arab Republic’s territories on the surrounding of Hama city on Friday Jan, 22 2021, which claimed lives of two parents and two children and injured four other members from the same family, in addition to destroying a number of innocent civilians’ houses”, the Ministry said in a letter addressed today to the UN Secretary General, the President of International Security Council and the President of Human Rights Council.

The Ministry added that this criminal aggression comes as a continuation of the Israeli aggression that reached more than fifty ones in less than a single year which claimed the lives of a large number of civilians and devastated their possessions and this is not only an aggression on Syria’s territory, but it is also a clear violation of the legitimacy of Human Rights and International Law with its two humanitarian and general parts through targeting the innocent civilians and assaulting their right to live in peace and security.

The Ministry went on to say that Syria disapproves the silence of many sides at the international community, especially those who speak highly about the human rights, towards these blatant aggression, the issue that encouraged the Israeli entity to continue its hostile acts on Syria which coincide with the crimes of the terrorist groups.

MA/SANA