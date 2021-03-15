US not recognize upcoming Syrian presidential election

Linda Thomas-Greenfield US Envoy to the United Nations on Monday violated the UN Charter on the need not to interfere in the internal affairs of the independent countries, saying that Washington does not recognize the upcoming Syrian presidential election!

On the tenth anniversary of the beginning of the invasion of Syria by terrorists backed by West, the US envoy to the UN took a demagogic stance and claimed that the United States does not yet consider the upcoming presidential election in Syria ‘fair and free’. Therefore, it (US) cannot legitimize Bashar al-Assad!

In continuation of her country's hostile stance against the Syrian people, she claimed, “I call on the international community not to be deceived by the upcoming presidential election in Syria!”

It has been 10 years since the beginning of Syrian crisis and Western countries including the United States have forgotten their role in providing weapons and funding opposition that sought to overthrow the Assad government.

MA/5170576