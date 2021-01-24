Massive demonstrations to be held in support of Yemeni people

People in 17 countries will flock to the streets and express their unity, amity and solidarity with the Yemenis and Ansarullah Movement which is resisting against the invasion of the Saudi-led coalition for years.

Various organizations and institutions throughout the world will respond to the call entitled “No to War on Yemen, Global Day of Action” and it is expected that similar demonstrations will be held in 17 countries in the world on Jan. 25 to show solidarity with the Yemeni people.

According to “Sept. 26” News Website, calls for the demonstration have been released with the motto of "Stop the War on Yemen" to remind US President Joe Biden of his election promises to end US support for Saudi Arabia and UAE invasion on Yemen.

Last week, the US Department of Treasury designated Ansarullah of Yemen as a terrorist organization and added it to its sanctions list.

The main demands of these demonstrations from the Western governments, including the United States and Britain, are to stop the invasion of these countries on Yemen and arms sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, lift the siege of Yemen, reopen all seaports and increase humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

