Jan 20, 2021, 12:33 PM

Biden's Pentagon pick accuses Tehran of threatening US allies

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – The US president-elect pick for the US Secretary of Defense, accused Tehran of destabilizing the West Asian region, claiming that Iran is threatening US forces and its allies in the region.

US officials in the new US administration led by Joe Biden have begun their rhetoric and accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran while they have not yet taken office.

Retired Army General Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Pentagon, made the baseless remarks on Tuesday claiming that Iran posed a threat to American allies in the region and forces stationed there, Reuters reported.

“Iran continues to be a destabilizing element in the region. ... It does present a threat to our partners in the region and those forces that we have stationed in the region,” Austin claimed during his confirmation hearing.

“If Iran were ever to get a nuclear capability, most every problem we deal with in the region would be tougher to deal with because of that,” he added.

Austin indicated any reentry to the nuclear deal would require movement by Tehran, Voa news reported.

“The preconditions for us considering to reenter into that agreement would be that Iran meets the conditions outlined in the agreement … back to where they should have been," Austin claimed while speaking about Tump's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA. 

