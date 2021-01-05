Israelis, Saudis plotting for creating crisis in region

Brigadier General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi made the remarks on Tue. on the occasion of 1st anniversary of martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani, held in IRIB International Conferences Center on Tue., and added, “Bravery and sacrifice of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani was his salient characteristics in the fight against terrorism."

When US President Trump assassinated martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, he thought that his heinous act would have been welcomed by some countries but the glorious and magnificent funeral ceremonies held for martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani surprised him completely, Brigadier General Hejazi added.

In their opinions, Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia intend to take revenge on Iran by creating a crisis in the region firstly, he said, adding, “Secondly, these countries including Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia intend to push Joe Biden in a direction that will have to follow Trump’s policies.”

“We have received information from various informed sources that both Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia are trying to create a crisis in the last days of Trump’s presidency in order to achieve their malicious goals,” he added.

Certainly, the policies announced by future US administration are not approved by the Zionist regime and Saudis and they want to prevent it, he reiterated.

Turning to the key role of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani in the fight against terrorism, deputy IRGC Quds Force Commander emphasized that Gen. Soleimani thwarted all malicious policies hatched by US in the region.

In a warning to Americans, Brigadier General Hejazi said, "Know that Islamic Republic of Iran and the Armed Forces are ready and vigilant to deal with your malign measures. Their movements (US) in the region have no justification and are a kind of adventure and crisis-making. They must be careful not to get themselves and their allies in trouble.”

