Iran Syria in same front in fight against terrorism: Rabiei

Speaking in a Press conference, Ali Rabiei referred to the Iran-Syria agreement on the military, defense, and security cooperation during the meeting of Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Syrian Defense Minister General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub.

“ Iran and Syria have strong relations in term of joint fight against terrorism,” he said, adding that “We believe that the war on terrorism is not over yet, and without enhancing the Resistance Front’s military strength, the return of terrorists to the region would be possible."

“Iran and Syria’s concern over returning of the terrorist has encouraged them to enhance their military cooperation” noted the spokesman, highlighting that General Bagheri’s recent visit to Syria to sign the comprehensive agreement on military cooperation has reached positive results so far.

“ Although the agreement is in military, security and technical fields, General Bagheri negotiated with Syrian officials to cooperate in economic fields including the presence of Iranian companies and armed forces experts during the reconstruction of Syria as well.

Elsewhere in his remarks he also said that "We’ve announced our readiness on reaching an agreement to help Syria strengthen its defense system by using Iranian-made equipment to counter possible air threats”

