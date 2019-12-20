Iran welcomes all countries’ coop. in establishing peace, security in region

Speaking in a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Friday, Rouhani referred to the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) initiative aimed at promoting security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, saying, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always attempted to contribute to establishing peace in the region and the world with the help of regional countries and its neighbors.”

Rouhani, who is in Japan at the official invitation of the Japanese PM, appreciated Japan’s backing of the HOPE initiative and said, "Iran has always carried out its responsibility in ensuring security in the region and we believe that the security in the Persian Gulf has been compromised by foreign countries.”

“We need to root out unilateralism to be able to protect the security in the region and make those who follow routes other than cooperation based on international regulations understand that they must choose another path,” said Rouhani.

He referred to the good, long-standing relations between Iran and Japan, saying, "Various meetings between the two countries’ officials in the past 6 years indicate that there are very good relations between Tehran and Tokyo compared to the past decades.”

Referring to the United States’ unjust, illegal sanctions against Iran after their withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Rouhani added, “The United States’ unilateral withdrawal from international agreements like the JCPOA poses a threat to global peace and security.”

All countries have to stay committed to UNSC Resolution 2231, said Rouhani, adding, "The United States’ sanctions are considered a kind of economic terrorism and countries that are active in the field of countering terrorism must counter the US’ move.”

"Iran has exerted all its efforts to save the JCPOA within the framework of its interests, and will continue to do so, and we call on all other JCPOA signatories to live up to their commitments,” he said.

He added, "Without a doubt, this will be the key to the survival of the international agreement and countries can force the US to correct its mistakes and return to the right path.”

On cooperation between Iran and other countries, Rouhani said, "We welcome any plan that can increase economic exchanges, especially in the field of energy and increasing oil export and sale.”

Stating that Iran’s step-by-step reduction of its JCPOA commitments after the US’ withdrawal from the deal and Europe’s failure in living up to its commitments are based on the deal itself, he said, "We believe that the JCPOA is an effective model for reading peace and friendship among all countries.”

He also went on to state that the US’ withdrawal from the deal and imposition of unprecedented economic sanctions against the Iranian nation have not been to anybody’s benefit, saying, "The US’ lack of commitment damaged not only a major international agreement, but also peace and friendly political relations among countries.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any effort by any country in saving the JCPOA and protecting peace and stability in the region and the world, said Rouhani, adding, "Naturally, we do not turn down any negotiation and agreement that serve our interests.”

“Iran has proved it in these years that it secures its interests through logic and dialogue, and has always believed that effective, sustainable agreements can be achieved through the logic of negotiation and a win-win prospect,” he added.

Rouhani also said, "The way the US illegally withdrew from the JCPOA showed that this move was a damage to an international agreement and peace and security, and it is indeed not beneficial to neither the US, nor any of the signatories to the deal, and that sanction yields only lose-lose results for everybody.”

He also expressed hope that all countries, including Japan, do their best to save the JCPOA.

At the same meeting, the Japanese prime minister said, "Iran-Japan relations have entered its 90th anniversary and the visits of the two countries’ officials have contributed to further development of these relations.”

Supporting the HOPE Initiative, Abe said, "Ensuring regional security is very important for all countries that come and go to this region and we appreciate Iran’s constructive role in securing peace and stability in this region.”

He added that Japan supports the JCPOA and will continue its efforts for saving the deal, saying that his country has begun cooperating with three European countries in this regard.

