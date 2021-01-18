  1. Politics
Jan 18, 2021, 7:27 PM

US Capitol reportedly on lockdown over security threat

US Capitol reportedly on lockdown over security threat

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Sources reported that US Capitol is on lockdown due to an external security threat.

Sources reported that the US Capitol is on lockdown due to an external security threat, Reuters reported.

The US Capitol complex is on lockdown, with no entry or exit allowed due to an external security threat and people inside being forced to shelter in place, according to a Reuters witness.

The lockdown comes just days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and follows the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol in Washington by extremists and Trump supporters, some of whom called for the death of Vice President Mike Pence as he presided over the certification of Biden’s election victory.

FA/PR

News Code 168697

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News