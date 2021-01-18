Actions of Trump administration not to affect Iran's will

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks on Monday, noting that the Foreign Ministry has adopted legal measures in Iran and Iraq regarding the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani and the relevant reports have been presented to the Iranian Parliament.

He went on to say that Iran does not seek tension or war and the actions of the outgoing Trump administration will not affect the will of the Iranian nation.

"If anyone wants to invade Iran, they have to look at the history of previous aggressions, however, I think that our deterrence power will be effective in the last days of the Trump administration," Zarif noted.

He further stressed Iran's support for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and maintained that the Islamic Republic is opposed to launching attacks on residential areas, especially the city of Ganja, which is considered a historical heritage.

